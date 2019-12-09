Flower growers in Hoa Chau commune, dubbed Da Nang’s Land of Blooms, are working relentlessly to make sure their gardens are in full bloom at the right time for the Tet holiday.

Besides traditional flowers like chrysanthemums and daisies, more exotic species are also being grown such as orchids, lilies, petunias and sunflowers to satisfy consumer demand.

With seemingly pleasant weather forecast, the flowers in Da Nang are expected to be right on time for Tet. /.

VNA