Flowers for Teachers’ Day
November 20th is observed as Vietnamese Teachers’ Day. It’s a day for people to pay respect for their teachers and flower is the most popular gift for educators on the day (Photo: VNA)
Demand for roses and other types of flower runs high in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as students and their parents are racing to buy flowers for teachers on Vietnam Teachers’ Day (Photo: VNA)
“Respecting teachers and morals” is a time-honoured tradition of Vietnamese people. Teachers are always respected for their morality, knowledge, commitment, and dedication. In the photo: Flowers are on sale in Hanoi on the ocassion of Vietnam Teachers' Day (Photo: VNA)
Flower sellers do a roaring trade outside schools, colleges and universities (Photo: VNA)
Supply shops are busy selling flowers, cards and gifts (Photo: VNA)