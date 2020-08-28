Business HCM City pledges to facilitate operation of foreign businesses Ho Chi Minh City always creates favourable conditions for foreign businesses to operate in the city, contributing to local socio-economic development, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said on August 27.

Business PetroVietnam subsidiary to drill in Cambodia from October The PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling)’s rig PV Drilling III will implement its contract to drill five new wells for Kris Energy in Cambodia for three months, starting October.

Business Reference exchange rate falls 3 VND on August 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,205 VND per USD on August 28, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments Bolstering the use of e-payments is a key trend within Industry 4.0 but experts acknowledge that use in Vietnam is yet to be widespread due to a long-held preference for cash and the lack of a specific legal framework for such payments.