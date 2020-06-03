World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP projection to minus 6 pct The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down its economic projection for Thailand to minus 6 percent from the previous minus 5 percent amid a highly uncertain global economy.

World Singapore announces appointments to Council of Presidential Advisers Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on June 2 appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

World Cambodia’s garment, footwear sectors propose EU postpone EBA withdrawal The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC), the Cambodia Footwear Association (CFA) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham) on June 2 requested the European Commission to postpone its withdrawal of the ‘Everything But Arms’ (EBA) preferential trade scheme for 12 months so that the apparel, footwear and travel goods sectors recover.

World Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert One of the reasons for Vietnam's success in controlling COVID-19 is its speed of response, twitted Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford University clinical research unit in Ho Chi Minh City.