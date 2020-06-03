Foreign experts, students to be permitted to enter Laos
Passengers have their body temperature checked at a Lao airport. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Foreign experts and students will be allowed to enter Laos as the country is further lifting social distancing measures after no new COVID-19 cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.
In its latest announcement which provides updates on entry and exit rules, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Lao nationals in foreign countries who wish to come back home are required to register with the Lao embassy or consulate in the country of their residence to determine how their return can be facilitated.
Lao state agencies wishing to bring in foreign experts or students for essential reasons must also submit a document to the Secretariat of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Individuals or legal entities wanting to bring in foreign investors or business people to explore investment opportunities need to follow the procedures outlined by relevant bodies before submitting an application to the Secretariat.
The representative offices of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations in Laos wanting to bring in diplomats and foreign staff are required to submit a document detailing their intentions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
All incoming foreigners must be tested for COVID-19 and obtain a certificate indicating they have tested negative for the virus. This must be issued in the country from which they have departed and presented to authorities at the Lao border. The certificate must have been issued no less than 72 hours before the start of their journey.
Anyone found to have COVID-19-like symptoms will be taken to a hospital where they will be isolated and tested for the virus.
People who have no symptoms are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at a special centre or hotel and provide samples for testing./.