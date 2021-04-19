A representative of this company said it will pour investment in the millions of USD into Vietnam over the next few months. The capital will be used to expand the storage of vehicles and engines and invest in advanced technology regarding engine exhaust inspection systems for automatic vehicles.

After 5 years of operations, with steadily increasing output, the company built more factories earlier this year to meet the needs of production expansion.

The average size of both newly-licensed projects and those adding capital increased strongly year-on-year, which was the main reason behind the strong increase in FDI. Another positive in the first quarter was that disbursed capital rose 6.5% year-on-year.

It is forecast that FDI attraction will continue to be positive in the context of many investors shifting the location of their investment and major investors in the country expanding existing projects./.

VNA