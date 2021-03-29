Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,231 VND/USD on March 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (March 26).

Business IDICO attracts 10 investors to its IPs since year's beginning The Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO) has leased nearly 50 ha of land under its management to 10 investors since the start of 2021, despite negative impacts of COVID-19.

Business Vietnam has highest rate of new digital service consumers in SEA Vietnam had the highest rate of new digital service consumers in the Southeast Asia region last year, it was reported at the recent World Mobile Broadband & ICT 2021 conference in Hanoi.

Business Binh Son refinery company surpasses production and financial targets in Q1 Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), exceeded both of its production and financial targets in the first quarter of this year.