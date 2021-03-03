HCM City: Two-month foreign investment stands at 337.8 million USD
As much as 337.8 million USD of foreign investment was poured into HCM City in the first two months of 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City recorded 337.8 million USD of foreign investment registered during the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 70.3 percent of the figure in the same period last year.
Real estate attracted most of the sum, 145.1 million USD or 43 percent of the total. It was followed by science - technology (57.5 million USD, 17 percent) and processing - manufacturing industry (41 million USD, 12.1 percent), the municipal Department of Planning and Investment said.
The southern economic hub lured only three new foreign investment projects worth 115 million USD in January and February, it said, citing complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world as the reason.
Up to 99.7 percent of the new capital was channeled into real estate, with 29.6 percent from Singapore and 70.1 percent from the Netherlands.
From the year’s beginning to February 20, HCM City saw 22 existing projects have 53.3 million USD added to their registered capital.
Foreign investors also spent 169.5 million USD on capital contributions to or share purchase in local firms during the time, data showed./.