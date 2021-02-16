Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Consumer prices in Ho Chi Minh City showed slight fluctuations on February 16, or the fifth day of the new lunar year and the last day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with most traders in wet markets resuming business.

It is noteworthy that prices of fresh vegetables and fruit increased remarkably compared to before Tet, as consumers tend to buy more of those goods after feasting during the holiday.

Reports of the Thu Duc wholesale market said supplies of vegetable, fruits and flower are abundant at stable prices.



Besides wet markets, most supermarkets, convenience stores and shopping centres in the city are scheduled to re-open on February 17, ensuring supplies of goods when residents return to the city after the holiday.



In the context of unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city and the country, businesses in HCM City have stocked 57.5 million facemasks and 3.39 million bottles of hand sanitizer to meet epidemic prevention demands./.