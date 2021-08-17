World Cambodia strives to complete vaccination for prisoners by August’s end The vaccination of prisoners against COVID-19 in Cambodia is likely to be completed by the end of the month as only 5,000 inmates still need to get vaccinated, according to the country's General Department of Prisons (GDP) spokesman Nouth Savna.

World Indonesia launches strategy to replace 35 percent of imported goods Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on August 17 announced a strategy to replace 35 percent of imported products in 2022 so as to bolster self-reliance and promote the domestic industrial sector.

World Ambassador congratulates Lao journalists on Media and Publication Day Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and representatives from Vietnamese press agencies' offices in Laos on August 17 came to the Lao Journalists’ Association (LJA) to congratulate them on the 71st anniversary of the Lao Media and Publication Day (August 13).

World South African journalist hails Vietnam’s stance on maritime security South Africa’s The Diplomatic Society on August 16 posted an article by the site’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Kirtan Bhana, appreciating the stances of Vietnam and India on maritime security.