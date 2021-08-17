Foreign investment poured in Vietnam despite COVID-19
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam is still attracting foreign investment in its electronic industry, Taiwan-based website Digitimes has reported.
According to the website, foreign electronic companies have been maintaining their factories in Vietnam's northern region despite the pandemic. Vietnam's semiconductor industry is expected to grow strongly in the next five years.
According to Fitch Solutions, amid COVID-19, Vietnam is still chosen by many foreign investors as a destination to build production bases, especially in the electronic industry.
As many as 65 percent of foreign electronic enterprises set up their production bases in northern localities of the country, while about 30 percent of them built facilities in the southern region, and a few in the central region.
According to a report by global technology research and advisory company Technavio, the Vietnamese semiconductor market is poised to grow by almost 19 percent in 2020-2024 to 6.16 billion USD.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s smart phone shipments witnessed an 11 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 with Chinese original equipment manufacturers capturing around half of the market, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Vietnam Channel Share Tracker./.