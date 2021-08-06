Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on August 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND per USD on August 6, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Development plan for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021-2025 period The national plan on e-commerce development in the 2021-2025 period is integrated with current Vietnamese strategies and policies on participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution toward developing a digital economy and promoting national digital transformation.

Business Binh Duong village brings craft products to the world Phu Long traditional craft village in the southern province of Binh Duong specialises in producing high-quality mortars, pestles and chopping boards for more than half a century. The village’s products are not only famous in the domestic market but also well-known in many foreign countries such as the US, France, the Republic of Korea and Japan.