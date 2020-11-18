UK-based Reuters described the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership among 10 member states of ASEAN with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand as one of the most expected results at the summit in Hanoi.

Cambodia's Khmer Times on November 16 stated that as an active and responsible member, Vietnam has made great contributions to ASEAN. "Vietnam had selected the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for ASEAN 2020, expressing the chair’s desire for a united ASEAN to stand firm against the impact of the international and regional situation."



Russia's Sputnik news agency said that Vietnam has successfully fulfilled its task as ASEAN Chair in 2020, with its thoughtful preparation and selection of goals and priorities, leaving many important marks./.

VNA