Politics Vietnam calls for enhanced solidarity to build strong, resilient ASEAN Community Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called for solidarity, unity, dialogue, and cooperation to be enhanced to serve as the basis for a strong and resilient ASEAN Community.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 8th session closes The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 8th session in Hanoi on February 17.

Politics State President pays tribute to predecessor State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 17 offered incense and flowers in tribute to late Acting President Huynh Thuc Khang (1876 – 1947) at his tomb on Thien An Mount, north of Tra Khuc River, during his visit to the south-central province of Quang Ngai.