Foreign Minister attends AMMR via videoconference: Spokeswoman
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from February 16-17 via videoconference, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference in Hanoi on February 17.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from February 16-17 via videoconference, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference in Hanoi on February 17.
Hang was answering reporters' questions regarding Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Shokhonn's notification saying that Son had been tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 when he was in Cambodia to attend the AMMR as well as the outcomes of the meeting.
The spokeswoman said that Son and the Vietnamese delegates strictly implemented Cambodia’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures throughout the event.
After the conference ended, Son would return to Vietnam and follow medical quarantine as per regulations, she said, adding that the minister’s health condition is now stable.
According to Hang, at the AMMR, Son participated in discussions on ASEAN’s priority agendas and cooperation orientations in 2022.
This was the first event held during Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year, which concentrated on the bloc's cooperation focuses and orientations in 2022. During the event, the ministers hailed the ASEAN theme for 2022 that was chosen by Cambodia and pledged to coordinate with the host.
They discussed a number of issues related to the building and the acceleration of the implementation of action plans within the ASEAN Community until 2025, as well as regional and international matters of shared concern, including the East Sea and Myanmar, she added./.