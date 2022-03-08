Politics Vietnamese, Indian Level-2 Field Hospitals in South Sudan strengthen professional capabilities A delegation of the Level-2 Field Hospital of India in Malakal, South Sudan, led by its Director Colonel Rishi Raj recently visited staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 of Vietnam in the African nation, following a previous online joint training course.

Videos Overseas Vietnamese promoting solidarity during conflict in Ukraine Many Vietnamese in conflict-torn Ukraine have evacuated to neighbouring Poland. There, they were touched by the enthusiastic support coming from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community. They have found national solidarity to be a life-saver during one the most difficult times of their lives.

Politics Vietnam values Poland’s support to protect Vietnamese citizens: FM Vietnam appreciates Poland's support in evacuating nearly 2,000 Vietnamese people from Ukraine to Poland and providing them with shelters and necessities, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told Chargé d'Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Vietnam Maciej Duszynski during their meeting in Hanoi on March 7.