Foreign Minister calls for Romania’s continued support for Vietnamese evacuating from Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) held phone talks with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.
Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further intensify the over-70-year friendship between the two countries, the minister stressed.
He highly valued the recent strides in bilateral cooperation and once against thanked Romania, the first EU member to donate 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam in July 2021.
He also appreciated the Romanian Government’s humanitarian aid and arrangement of accommodation and health care for Vietnamese people and their families moving from Ukraine over the past days.
The first flight organised by the Vietnamese Government to repatriate about 300 Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine in Romania will arrive in Vietnam on March 8, Son noted, asking Romanian authorities to help with procedures for the flight and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese to return to their homeland.
For his part, Minister Aurescu affirmed relevant agencies of his country have been working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy and associations in Romania to carry out citizen protection measures for the Vietnamese people and their families from Ukraine, and facilitate procedures for the repatriation flight.
Vietnamese people evacuating from Ukraine wait to handle boarding procedures at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, Romania, on March 7 evening. (Photo: VNA)The two officials also discussed measures for expanding and enhancing their countries’ long-standing friendship, including promoting high-level mutual visits and all-level meetings; maintaining the political consultation and the joint committee for economic, trade, and investment cooperation; cementing ties in traditional fields like education -training, culture, and tourism; and tightening links in potential areas such as labour and agriculture.
On this occasion, Minister Son invited his Romanian counterpart to visit Vietnam in the near future to discuss bilateral and international issues of common concern. Minister Aurescu accepted the invitation with pleasure.
The first flight repatriating those evacuating from Ukraine departed Henri Coandă International Airport in the Romanian capital at 7:35pm on March 7 (Bucharest time). It is scheduled to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 11:30am on March 8 (Hanoi time).
The flight, operated by Vietnam Airlines, is carrying 287 passengers, including 71 children under 12.
The entire staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and many members of Vietnamese associations in Romania had been present at Henri Coandă International Airport early to help the passengers handle boarding procedures./.