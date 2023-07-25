Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (Photo: VNA)

Vienna (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on July 24 (local time), as part of President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing Austria visit.



Both sides hailed their close and effective coordination in preparation for the visit by the Vietnamese President and his entourage.



They said the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries under the witness of the two heads of state has laid the foundation for their even closer and more effective cooperation, contributing to the increasingly robust development of bilateral relations.



Host and guest agreed to continue working closely together to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, foster cooperation in vocational training, culture and art as well as in new areas such as green transformation and digital transformation.



Schallenberg said that Austria will soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which will further boost bilateral economic and investment relations.



On the occasion, the two ministers also discussed global and regional issues of shared concern./.