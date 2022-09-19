Foreign Minister to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, under the delegation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the UK, on September 19, according to the Foreign Ministry.
