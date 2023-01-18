Foreign ministry sets economic diplomacy focuses for 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The pioneering role of the diplomatic sector will be carried forward in building and maintaining an environment of peace and stability, mobilising external resources to serve the national development and raising the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.
This is one of the economic diplomacy focuses set for 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to contribute to achieving the socio-economic targets, the official said in an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.
The ministry will continue consistently pursuing the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and active international integration, while maximising the country’s new position and potential, he added.
Diplomatic activities of Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders will be stepped up, with the top priorities given to promoting economic cooperation in an effective and pragmatic fashion, according to the minister.
The ministry will also work to diversify export markets, products and supply chains; attract high-quality investment and resources in service of green transition and sustainable development; and remove bottlenecks in the economic ties between Vietnam and its key partners.
Son also spoke of the utilisation of the 15 free trade agreements to which Vietnam is a member, and the enhancement of analysing and forecasting capacity to support the Government’s socio-economic management, saying the ministry will propose the Government establish working groups on specific, urgent matters.
Reviewing economic diplomacy in 2022, Son said the ministry coordinated with other ministries, agencies and localities to concretise relevant guidelines set at the 13th National Party Congress and proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat issue Directive No. 15-CT/TW on economic diplomacy.
The sector played a role in deepening relations with countries, especially in economy, trade and investment, he said, stressing that economic cooperation was put at the centre of diplomatic activities at all levels, which reaped pragmatic results with 150 documents signed.
It also contributed to accelerating international economic integration and optimising external resources for national development, particularly green financing, energy transition and high technology.
With the aim of taking people, localities and businesses at the centre, the ministry organised 70 connection activities between localities and partners, and helped with the signing of more than 40 international cooperation documents.
Regarding the ministry’s general operations last year, Son said given the rapid, complicated and unprecedented changes in the global situation, the ministry strengthened its forecasting and consulting capacity, as well as its flexibility, activeness and resilience in the new situation.
There were some 70 diplomatic activities by key leaders in the year, of which 34 were in-person, with 19 foreign delegations welcomed in Vietnam, according to the official.
Amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the ministry coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure national interests and protect affected Vietnamese citizens, while contributing to international efforts in assisting civilians in conflict-hit areas, Son said./.