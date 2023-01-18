Politics Official extends congratulations on 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Nguyen Hong Dien, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Industry and Trade, has delivered a pre-recorded congratulatory speech on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2023).

Politics Vietnam shares experience in ensuring food security, agricultural development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 17 attended, delivered speeches at important sessions, and had bilateral meetings, as part of his activities at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Politics Deputy PM meets with global business leaders, senior officials at WEF meeting Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 17 joined leaders of global enterprises in a discussion, and met with senior foreign officials as part of his activities at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Politics Live TV programme highlights Paris Agreement – Aspirations for peace The Vietnam Television (VTV) staged a live programme entitled “Paris Agreement – Aspirations for peace” on January 17 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).