(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh, empowered by the State President of Vietnam, on March 26 presented a Friendship Order to former Ambassador of Argentina to Vietnam Juan Carlos Valle Raleigh.



Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the embassy's headquarters, Thanh said the noble award showed the Vietnamese State's recognition of the Argentine diplomat's important contributions to building, strengthening and developing the traditional cooperation between the governments and people of the two countries.



During his tenure in Vietnam from 2017 to 2020, Raleigh made many contributions to further enhancing the bilateral relationship, and at the same time opened up new development directions with many high-level visits, especially President Mauricio Macri's official visit to Vietnam in early 2019. He also helped to promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.



Thanh expressed his hope that in any position, Raleigh will continue contributing to the development of the comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina.



Raleigh expressed his gratitude to leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, saying this was not only an honour for him but also reflected the fruitful cooperative relationship between the two nations.



He said that his three-year tenure in Vietnam was a memorable and proud time, adding that he always remembers the affection and warmth of the Vietnamese people.



Raleigh contributed the good results he achieved during his term to the valuable and timely support of Vietnamese authorised agencies, showing their enthusiasm and respect for the bilateral relationship./.