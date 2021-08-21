Vietnam, Argentina eye stronger bilateral trade
Vietnam and Argentina have sought ways to raise their bilateral trade and diversify exports to gradually balance the trade during the seventh meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation held virtually on August 20.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Argentina have sought ways to raise their bilateral trade and diversify exports to gradually balance the trade during the seventh meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation held virtually on August 20.
They reviewed outcomes reached since the sixth meeting in Buenos Aires in October 2018, and outlined tasks to boost bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology in the time ahead.
Argentina is Vietnam’s third biggest trade partner in Latin America and the fifth in America.
Despite impacts of COVID-19 in 2020, the two-way trade revenue still reached 3.95 billion USD, up 4.3 percent from the previous year. In the first half of 2021, the value exceeded 2 billion USD, up 21.76 percent year-on-year.
The two sides agreed to step up trade promotion and continue exchanges to open doors for agricultural products in each country.
They also looked into cooperation in other fields such as forensic anthropology, science and technology, and consented to forge collaboration in construction, job training, culture, sports and tourism./.