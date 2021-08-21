Business COVID-19 pandemic pushes business online As Vietnamese enterprises are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online trading is considered a "tool" to help them turn the situation around, and at the same time opening up many opportunities for businesses to join the global supply chain.

Business Textile industry faces challenges in meeting export target The textile and garment industry is forecast to face difficulties in realising its export turnover target of 39 billion USD this year due to unprecedented severe impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Son La exports 10 tonnes of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia The northern mountainous province of Son La held a ceremony in Thuan Chau district on August 20 to export 10 tonnes of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia.