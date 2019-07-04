Former Malaysian PM’s stepson to face money laundry charges (Source:www.voanews.com)

- Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, a stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was arrested by the country's anti-corruption body on July 4 and is expected to be charged for money laundering.The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s head Latheefa Koya confirmed Riza's arrest, adding that he will be brought to court to face charges on July 5 under the country's Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.Riza, who is a film producer, was alleged to have received several hundreds of millions of USD siphoned from state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to finance films including The Wolf of Wall Street.He was also alleged to have used part of the funds to purchase several properties in the US.Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak founded the 1MDB investment fund in 2009, supposedly to serve Malaysia’s development through global partnerships and foreign direct investment.However, it became the centre of a money laundering scandal, allegedly causing losses of up to 4.5 billion USD and leading to probes in Malaysia and several other countries such as the US, Switzerland, Singapore and China.Najib himself has been on trial for dozens of corruption charges involving billions of ringgit from 1MDB while his wife Rosmah Mansor was also facing multiple charges.–VNA