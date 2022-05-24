Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) presents the insignia to former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was conferred with a 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented the badge to Dung.

In his remarks, Chinh highlighted Dung’s life and career, as well as the former leader’s contributions to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the country while he held different positions.



The PM attributed the achievements in the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation to the sacrifice and contributions of the entire people and army under the leadership of the Party, President Ho Chi Minh and generations of officials and Party members, especially high-ranking Party and State leaders throughout periods.



For his part, Dung expressed his honour to receive the badge, and pledged to make more contributions the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation./.