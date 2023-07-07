Four consecutive quakes hit Kon Tum district
Four consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.2 hit Kon Plong district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, on the morning of July 7.
The quakes take place between 9:32 am and 9:49 am on July 7, with their intensity not posing any natural disaster risks. (Photo: Institute of Geophysics)Hanoi (VNA) –
According to the Institute of Geophysics’ Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, the quakes took place between 9:32 am and 9:49 am, with their intensity not posing any natural disaster risks.
The institute said it continues to monitor seismic activity in this area.
Earthquakes have been occurring frequently and continuously in Kon Plong since 2021. Recently, their frequency and magnitude have been on the rise. The strongest earthquake hitting the place in recent years was a magnitude 4.7 on the afternoon of August 23, 2022.
Director of the institute Nguyen Xuan Anh said that since June 2021, the institute has deployed personnel to the locality to set up more monitoring stations in order to gain a better understanding and provide timely warnings of hazardous geological phenomena./.