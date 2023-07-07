World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Environment Bryde whales return to the south-central Vietnamese coast Two whales were seen 1,000m off the coast of De Gi beach in Phu Cat district, the south central province of Binh Dinh last weekend.

Environment Planning expected to strengthen environmental protection Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the National Council for the Verification of Environmental Protection Planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision for 2050, chaired a meeting between the council and a number of ministries, sectors, localities and experts on July 3.

Videos Quang Binh targets sustainable preservation of national park Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists have recently raised proposals to improve the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh.