Floods hit Tran Yen district in the norther mountainous province of Yen Bai. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four people have died and gone missing due to prolonged heavy rains and floods that hit northern mountainous provinces over the weekend.

In the northern province of Yen Bai, three people died due to landslides. A total of 379 houses suffered severe damage and nearly 91 ha of agricultural land were adversely affected.

Continuous heavy rain led to extensive flooding, erosion and prolonged traffic congestion on some national highways and provincial roads in the province.

The estimated overall cost of damage exceeded 5.4 billion VND (221,600 USD).

In Lao Cai province, heavy rains damaged houses, and crops and caused landslides in several areas.

Landslides along the Hanoi-Lao Cai railway caused the temporary suspension of all train operations on the route.



Meanwhile, one person is still missing in Thai Nguyen province.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast, from October 10 -11, some areas in the central localities from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh will have heavy rains.

From October 9 -16, rains are forecast for the central and southern parts of the central region, Central Highlands and southern region, particularly heavy rains in some areas mostly in the afternoon and evening.

National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control asked ministries, agencies and localities to continue following the development of Storm Koinu, the fourth storm to enter the East Sea this year./.