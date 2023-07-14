Politics FM meets with foreign counterparts on sidelines of AMM-56 Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14.

Politics Former Chairman of Dong Nai People’s Committee gets disciplinary measures Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on July 14 signed a decision on disciplinary measures against Dinh Quoc Thai, former Chairman of the People's Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Vietnam attends 30th ASEAN Regional Forum Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed Vietnam’s approach in which dialogue, consultation and trust building have been taken as the main tools in settling disagreements and differences while addressing the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14.