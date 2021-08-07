At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang hailed the France-Vietnam Medical Federation’s contributions to bilateral health care ties during a working session on August 6.

Thang highlighted cooperation between the federation and Vietnam’s medical establishments in human resources training, sharing of professional expertise and medical supplies. He hoped that both sides will continue with such activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, Vietnam is pooling all possible resources to curb the spread of the pandemic and seek vaccine supplies to meet demand. He wished the federation, with its prestige and position, would help Vietnam access France’s vaccine sources and offer assistance in equipment and human resources, thus contributing to Vietnam – France traditional relationship.



For her part, President of the federation Dao Thu Ha pledged to seek equipment supplies to Vietnam and call on French colleagues to share pandemic prevention experience with the country.

Last year, the federation held a webinar with nearly 40 Vietnamese colleagues to share pandemic prevention expertise.



At the working session, both sides discussed specific cooperation areas in the near future, such as seeking vaccine supplies, presenting medical equipment, French training to medical staff in internship in France, and building Francophone digital space to serve remote training.

They also agreed to bring health care issue to the Vietnam – France decentralised cooperation forum scheduled for late 2022.

Founded in 2015, the federation groups about 20 associations in France, including medical associations, health care experts, investment funds, pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies./.