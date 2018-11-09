More than 300 rare and precious photos and documents featuring the architecture of Sai Gon (now HCM City) from 1698 to 1945 are being exhibited on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCM City’s District 1.

The event is part of the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.



The exhibits include maps, administrative documents, and royal technical documents on the formation of Gia Định (now HCM City) when Marquis Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh established territorial sovereignty in the south in 1698.

Photos of typical French architectural constructions built during the second half of the 19th century to the first half of the 20th century are on display, including images of iconic buildings like the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Central Post Office.

The exhibition, which is open to the public, ends on November 24.-VNA