Following a successful eight day stage debut in Hanoi at the end of 2020 and in early 2021, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre have decided to bring the epic musical to audiences throughout the country.

The show will be staged at the Hanoi Opera House from April 16 to April 18. It will then be performed in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak as part of the National Dance and Music Festival in May.

To conclude the tour, artists will give a final three-day showing of the musical in Ho Chi Minh City in early June.

The show is due to feature an array of local artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre , foreign artists from Hanoi Voices Choir, along with director Nguyen Trieu Duong and choreographer Linh An./.

VNA