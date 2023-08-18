The exhibition explored narratives of French artists, who travelled to or lived in Vietnam, and how they constructed their own visions of the land and its people. They include Victor Tardieu, Jean- Louis Paguenaud, and Andre Maire.



Rặng Ba Vì nhìn tư ruộng Sơn Tây (Ba Vi mountain range seen from the Son Tay rice fields), Chợ Lớn (Big Market), and Phong Cảnh Việt Nam (Landscapes in Vietnam) were among the notable artworks on display, illustrating life in Vietnam long ago.

According to a representative from Sotheby’s, as the Indochina School of Fine Arts is turning 100 years old, it is important to recognise the contributions of French artists, who came to not only set up art schools but also an art movement with a legacy that would last.

The French artists’ journey reflects the Western influence on Vietnamese art and vice-versa.



Earlier, Sotheby’s first non-selling exhibition, “Hồn xưa bến lạ” (Timeless Souls), in Ho Chi Minh City impressed visitors with 50 artworks by Le Thi Luu, Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, and Vu Cao Dam, who were first graduates of the Indochina School of Fine Arts./.

