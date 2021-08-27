French politician lauds Vietnam's foreign policy
Vietnam is implementing a positive and constructive foreign policy, significantly contributing to the development in the Ssoutheast Asian region, said Denis Rondepierre, member of the French Communist Party (FCP) Central Committee.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of Vietnam's diplomatic sector, he said Vietnam's official membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995 started its regional integration process.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, he said Vietnam’s official membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995 started its regional integration process.
Vietnam has made important contributions to the development of the bloc, actively promoting the admission of Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia to the association.
Vietnam plays a central role in defining ASEAN's goals, development orientations and policies, and actively participates in building the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, he said.
Denis Rondepierre, member of the French Communist Party (FCP) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)2020 was an important milestone as Vietnam assumed the rotating ASEAN Chair, he said, noting that Vietnam gave priority to promoting intra-bloc cohesiveness and responsiveness to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
