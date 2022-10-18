French-funded project helps Vietnam develop fisheries sector
French-funded projects, including the one on the feasibility study of the construction of a national aquaculture geographic information system (NAGIS), can help Vietnam realise the orientations for the agro-forestry-fisheries chain development towards sustainability, said Nhu Van Cam, Director of the Aquaculture Farming Department under the Directorate of Fisheries, on October 18.
Addressing a Hanoi conference to review the outcomes of the project, Can said that NAGIS is important in promoting the establishment of a technological platform serving the management of aquaculture, as well as the development planning, mapping, monitoring and control of aquaculture in order to reduce risks caused by climate change.
He underlined that the NAGIS project completely matches the development orientation of the fisheries industry in general and the aquatic farming sector in particular of localities.
This is an effective support tool for fisheries management agencies to make specific policies based on accurate scientific analysis and parameters thanks to advanced technology, he said.
The project has six main components, including the implementation of a survey on users’ demands, a GIS pilot project, and the piloting of water quality measurement stations.
Pierre Martin, Deputy Economic Counselor at the Embassy of France, held that the project is a step forward in cooperation between Vietnam and France in the field of satellite services. He also expressed his hope that the NAGIS construction project will soon be carried out in Vietnam.
Previously, the French government supported Vietnam in installing the vessel monitoring system (VMS) on 3,000 fishing boats in 28 coastal localities./.