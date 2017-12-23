Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Friendship Association and the RoK Embassy in Vietnam hosted an exchange in Hanoi on December 22 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Tran Van Tuy highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation, especially since the two countries set up their strategic cooperative partnership in 2009.Lauding contributions of people-to-people diplomacy to the growth of Vietnam-RoK relationship, he said the Vietnamese Party and Government value efforts made by friendship associations from both nations in boosting mutual understanding.He expected more bilateral exchanges and activities will be held in the future.RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Huyk said over the past 25 years, bilateral cooperation has recorded miracle progress, citing the fact that the RoK is now the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with 60 billion USD in total capital.Vietnam is the 4th biggest trade partner of the RoK, and bilateral trade hit 45.1 billion USD in 2016. The countries exchanged nearly 1.75 million tourists last year, with Vietnam being the most-visited nation in Southeast Asia for Korean citizens.The diplomat said engagement potential remains great, particularly in trade-investment and people-to-people diplomacy.Chairman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association Vu Tien Loc thanked the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association for its coordination and hoped that the relationship between the two nations will continue thriving.Established diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992, Vietnam and the RoK updated their relationship to a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009.-VNA