A ceremony was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Moscow, Russia on November 13 to present the Friendship Order and Friendship Medal to several staffers at the Federal Protective Service (FSO) of Russia (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Moscow, Russia on November 13 to present the Friendship Order and Friendship Medal to several staffers at the Federal Protective Service (FSO) of Russia for their contributions to Vietnam’s information security sector.



The Friendship Order and Medal, approved by the Vietnamese President, will honour the achievements and contributions of four Russian recipients towards cooperation between Vietnam’s information security sector and the FSO, which in turn has bolstered the Vietnam-Russia friendship.



Meanwhile, the Vietnam Government Information Security Commission presented the insignia “For the cause of information security” to four others for their contributions to the development of Vietnam’s information security sector.



Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Nguyen Nam Hai, vice head of the Government Information Security Commission, thanked the Russian officials for their support to Vietnam’s information security sector over the years.



In response, Director of the FSO Academy, Major General Malysev Pavel expressed his appreciation of the Vietnamese Government and the Government Information Security Commission for the high evaluation of the FSO’s training for Vietnamese experts.



He also voiced his belief that the collaboration between the Russian agency and Vietnam’s Government Information Security Commission will be strengthened in the time to come, especially in human resources training. –VNA