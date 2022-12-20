Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission of Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai congratulates Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers nationwide, wishing them a warm and merry Christmas.

In the letter, Chien said this year, the Christmas comes in the new normal, despite the COVID-19 pandemic has still been witnessing complicated developments but it has been basically controlled.

The Bishops' Conference of Vietnam and many Protestant organisations have successfully organised their own congresses and elected new leadership this year, he wrote.



Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers have continued standing side by side with the Party, State and VFF in patriotic emulation movements, new-style rural area building, humanitarian and social welfare activities, environmental protection and the fight against COVID-19, contributing to the country’s common achievements in socio-economic recovery and development, he wrote, adding that he highly appreciated their positive contributions to the country.

The Front leader expressed his firm belief that Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers will continue building on the tradition of patriotism and stay united together with the people nationwide in socio-economic development, thus improving the material and spiritual lives and building a country of prosperity and well-being.

In conclusion, Chien wished Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers a New Year of happiness, good health and success.



The same day, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission of Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai visited and extended Christmas greetings to the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) and the church head, Pastor Bui Van San.



On behalf of leaders of the Party, State, and the VFF, Hoai wished the church and over 30,000 followers a merry Christmas and good health.



She expressed her joy at the development of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) and praised the church for its active participation in charity activities to help those in disadvantaged circumstances.



The Party official emphasized that the country’s socio-economic achievements over the past year are attributable to the strong leadership of the Party, Government and National Assembly, and the consensus of the entire nation, including Protestant dignitaries and followers.



Pastor San thanked the care of the Government and Hanoi authorities, which he said have always created favourable conditions for the church to operate stable and further develop.



He pledged to continue encouraging Protestants to follow the motto of “Serving God, the Fatherland and People', and actively respond to patriotic movements, contributing more to the cause of national construction and defence./.

