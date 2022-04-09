Society Netherlands supports Mekong Delta’s sustainable development A business forum was held in Can Tho city on April 8, offering chances for Vietnamese and Dutch firms to meet and share innovation solutions and the Netherlands’ experience in water, agriculture and logistics for sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.

Society Two others involved in stock market manipulation case detained The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency on April 8 launched criminal proceedings against and detained two other suspects for assisting Trinh Van Quyet, former Chairman of the FLC Group JSC, in manipulating the stock market.

Society Hanoi's kindergarten pupils to return to school on April 13 Kindergarten pupils in the capital city of Hanoi will come back to schools on April 13 after a nearly-one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Individuals spreading false information face strict punishments: officer Individuals who use social networks to spread false and unverified information harming Vietnamese financial and stock markets will be strictly handled in line with legal regulations, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on April 8.