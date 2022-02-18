At a kindergarten in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The



The Hanoi Party Committee has agreed on a roadmap to reopen kindergartens from March 1, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung said during a virtual meeting with district-level steering boards on COVID-19 prevention and control of the capital city on February 17. The municipal Department of Education and Training is assigned to devise plans on the work, with a focus on flexible and effective measures to ensure safety and meet residents' needs.

Dung asked relevant agencies and localities to view bringing students back to schools as an important task and they need to work with schools to ensure safety in arranging in-person classes.

Concerted efforts have been made over the recent past so that Hanoi students can return to schools, the official said.

A kindergarten class (Illustrative photo: VNA) Localities are ordered to conduct frequent inspections and prepare sufficient resources to keep COVID-19 under control in all situations.

Students of all grades in 18 rural districts and towns along with those from 7th to 12th grades in 12 urban districts have already returned to school, and more students from grade 1 to 6 of 12 district will resume in-person classes starting February 21.





Meanwhile, with preventive measures in place, all universities and colleges in Hanoi are set to welcome students back next month and arrange vaccination campaign for them afterward. Hanoi recorded an average 3,366 COVID-19 infections daily on February 11-16, Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said at the meeting.

Over 99.5 percent of people aged over 12 in Hanoi have been double vaccinated and nearly 55 percent have received boosters./.

