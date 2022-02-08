Measures sought to ensure safety for students when schools reopen
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam had a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Health and the People's Committee of Hanoi to discuss responses in the situation when COVID-19 infections are detected in schools in the context of Hanoi beginning to re-open schools.
Experts underlined the significance of preventive measures to prevent high number of infections among students at the same time, such as vaccination, detailed response plans, and sharing of experience in COVID-19 treatment for children.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said that the city has directed medical centres and stations to support medical staff at schools and give training to teachers and school staff on pandemic prevention and control measures.
Nguyen Trong Khoa, Vice Director of the Department for Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health said that the ministry is updating medical stations from central to local levels on treatment regimens for students diagnosed with COVID-19, while giving training to schools on COVID-19 safety and response.
Deputy PM Dam said that Vietnam has rolled out COVID-19 vaccination for children to enable them to return to schools.
He asked localities to strictly implement directions from the Government as well as guidance from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and Training on ensuring safety for children against the pandemic, including getting prepared to respond to COVID-19 infections in schools/.