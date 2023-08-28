Full-time NA deputies look into draft laws
The conference, the fourth of its kind in the 15th tenure, is to make the best possible preparations for the sixth sitting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opined on some draft laws, to be submitted to the legislature’s sixth meeting in October, at a conference in Hanoi on August 28.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that the conference, the fourth of its kind in the 15th tenure, is to make the best possible preparations for the sixth sitting.
The amended laws to be scrutinised in the conference includes the Land Law, the Housing Law, the Law on Real Estate Business, the Law on Water Resources, the Law on Telecommunications, and the Law on Citizen Identification, along with the Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, according to the chief legislator.
Following the fifth meeting, which took place from May 22 to June 26, there have been many workshops and seminars to collect opinions of experts, agencies and organisations on draft laws.
The legal documents were also tabled for discussions at July and August sessions of the NA Standing Committee, Hue continued, noting that the number of the draft laws to be debated at the conference is the biggest so far.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)He asked the deputies to look into the harmony between the bills and major policies, orientations and principles, especially those linked with each other like the Land Law, the Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business.
He emphasised the importance of a thorough review of the political and legal basis, constitutionality, legitimacy, uniformity, quality of the legal system, thus making no loopholes for corruption and other negative phenomena.
Hue urged the deputies to carry forwards their sense of responsibility to join discussions, contributing quality opinions to the draft laws./.