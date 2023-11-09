Fund-raising campaign launched to conserve Con Dao sea turtles
A campaign named “Save The Ocean” was launched on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 8 to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.
A mother turtle laying eggs on Con Dao island (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – A campaign named “Save The Ocean” was launched on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 8 to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.
According to statistics from the Management Board of Con Dao National Park, only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings will survive to adulthood. Therefore, sea turtle conservation is always given special attention by the unit.
The launch of the campaign shows that there are currently many domestic and international organisations and individuals taking practical actions to join hands with the board in preserving sea turtles in particular and biodiversity in Con Dao in general.
The board is the first in Vietnam to successfully implement a sea turtle conservation programme.
As of October, it had successfully rescued nearly 2,200 turtle nests with over 195,000 eggs, tagged 390 mother turtles, hatched 1,761 nests, and released under control 142,319 hatchlings into the sea.
In response to the campaign, the suitcase and luggage supermarket system MIA.vn, an organiser of the campaign, committed to contributing 100,000 VND (4.1 USD) per suitcase sold to the work in Con Dao National Park. It also donated 150 million VND to the management board to serve the conservation of sea turtles./.