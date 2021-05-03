At the funeral service (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A funeral has been held in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture for four victims of a landslide in Shiiba village, including two Vietnamese trainees, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.



The landslide occurred in the evening of September 6 last year after typhoon Haishen made landfall in the southwest of Japan. Continous downpours pulled the house of Aioi Hideki, Director of Aioi Gumi Company, to the river.



The landslide left his wife and only son together with two Vietnamese trainees, including Nguyen Huu Toan, 22, and Tran Cong Long, 23, dead.

Only the body of Long was found, and those of the remaining remain unaccounted for. In late March, the local authorities announced that the remaining victims were dead.



Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Binh thanked authorities and people of Miyazaki prefecture and the Vietnamese community in Japan for supporting families of the two victims during the search process.



In a message of condolences sent to the funeral service, Governor of Miyazaki prefecture Kono Shunji expressed his grief over the passing of the four victims and lauded the two Vietnamese trainees’ contributions to Shiiba.



He also affirmed his determination to foster exchange and friendship with Vietnamese localities in various areas./.