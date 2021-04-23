Environment Environmental protection - Foundation for development in Da Nang Environmental protection will be placed at the centre of decisions and policies in central Da Nang city under a project aiming to build the locality into an environmentally-friendly metropolis during the 2021-2030 period.

Environment New species of plants found in Lam Dong province Four new species of camellia (a genus of flowering plants in the family Theaceae) and Begonia (a genus of perennial flowering plants in the family of Begoniaceae) – have been found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in Lam Dong province by a group of Vietnamese and international scientists and researchers.

Environment Earth Day 2021: Israeli Embassy presents Hanoi with drip irrigation system The Embassy of Israel in Vietnam launched a solar-powered drip irrigation system at Bac Co Park in downtown Hanoi as a gift to the capital city in an event on April 18.

Environment PM gives green light to 1-billion-tree growing project The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam during the 2021 – 2025 period.