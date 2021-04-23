Japan helps Vietnam in oceanographic research, plastic waste settlement
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on April 23 signed an exchange of notes on two non-projects on receiving an oceanographic research vessel and supporting equipment for investigating, surveying and analysing ocean plastic waste, funded by the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid.
The non-projects are hoped to help promote the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE)’s capacity of investigating and conducting basic surveys related to the marine environment and marine resources of Vietnam and addressing ocean waste.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Ha stressed that these are important cooperative documents demonstrating close and effective cooperation between the two Governments’ agencies in realising senior leaders’ commitments.
MoNRE pledges to efficiently operate the received oceanographic research vessel as well as equipment to address challenges related to marine environment and resources in the time to come, he added.
Ambassador Yamada said that the signing of the exchange of notes symbolises the fine friendship that the two countries have been building and maintaining over the past years.
He expressed his hope that the oceanographic research vessel will promote its capacity in basic surveys related to marine environment and resources in Vietnam, contributing to implementing the Strategy on Sustainable Development of Marine Economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Meanwhile, the equipment for investigating, surveying and analysing ocean plastic waste will help raise Vietnam’s monitoring capacity, which, he said, is the most fundamental factor to make right policies to tackle the ocean waste problem./.