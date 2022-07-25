Vietnam is currently the focus of the Republic of Korea’s southward policy in the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade accounting for more than 40 percent of total turnover between the East Asian country and the bloc.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with total capital of 74.7 billion USD as of the end of 2021. It is also Vietnam’s second-largest ODA, tourism, and workforce partner and third-largest trade partner.

According to the Vice Chairman, amid global trade fluctuations, if Vietnam and the Republic of Korea can take advantage of the opportunities they can further promote their potential in terms of imports, exports, and investment.

Vietnam boasts a great deal of potential, such as political stability, rapid digital transformation, and a young population, and is considered the most attractive investment destination for South Korean investors./.

