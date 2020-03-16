Garment export value hits 5.3 billion USD during Jan-Feb
The export turnover of garment and textile products reached 5.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2020, down 3.5 percent year-on-year.
Export turnover of garment and textile products reached 5.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2020 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The export turnover of garment and textile products reached 5.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2020, down 3.5 percent year-on-year.
Of the total, 4.2 billion USD came from the shipment of clothes and 512 million USD from yarn, down 2.3 percent and 16 percent, respectively, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VINATEX).
At present, the supply of raw materials basically meets production demand in March and April.
However, the sector is facing a lot of difficulties, as the world economy is affected seriously by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), resulting in a decrease in global demand.
Vietnam’s garment and textile exports fetched 39 billion USD in 2019, up 7.55 percent over the previous year but 1 billion USD lower than the target.
In 2020, the industry aims to achieve an export turnover of about 42 billion USD./.