Business Tourism Advisory Board proposes halving tax for travel companies Vietnam's Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has proposed to half value added tax (VAT) for the tourism sector from 10 percent to 5 percent to help businesses deal with the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Business Vietnam to develop trade defence early warning system Vietnam plans to develop an early warning system for trade defence by 2025, aiming to promote sustainable exports.

Business Northern power firm reports over 11 percent growth in February The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), has reported that its commercial power output in February picked up 11.04 percent year-on-year to more than 5.15 billion kWh, despite rampant COVID-19 outbreak.