Business Rubber industry needs to develop production chain Vietnam's rubber industry needs to develop its production chain to meet the increasing demands of export markets, especially fastidious markets such as Europe and the US, according to experts.

Business Vietjet reports positive performance in 2020 Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its audited annual financial statements for the year 2020.

Business Newly established firms grow at fastest pace since 2017 The number of new enterprises established in the first four months of 2021 rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth since 2017, and it increased in all economic sectors, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).