Business Vietnam’s GDP growth to be among the highest in SE as int’l organisations forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 will be among the highest in Southeast Asian as shown in many international organisations’ forecasts and assessments on the Vietnamese economic outlook, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a routine government press briefing in Hanoi on October 1.

Business Agriculture sector works to deliver on COP26 commitments The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to carry out a project on tasks and measures realising outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Business Hanoi remains bright spot in FDI attraction Thanks to the development of a network of industrial parks and clusters as well as efforts to accompany investors, Hanoi has remained one of the bright spots of the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.