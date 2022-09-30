This year’s GDP growth can surpass target: GSO
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2022 can reach up to 8%, surpassing the target of 6.5%, according to Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.
Vietnam's economy grew 8.83% in the first nine months of 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2022 can reach up to 8%, surpassing the target of 6.5%, according to Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.
The GSO held that pressure on the growth from now to the year’s end is not too heavy as Vietnam has been maintaining some bases and room over the past nine months.
Besides, the economic recovery package will be implemented strongly in the fourth quarter while the agricultural, service, and processing - manufacturing sectors still have much room to grow in the last three months.
Pointing out certain adverse factors, the GSO said unpredictable global economic impacts, the world’s complex geopolitical situation, natural disasters, and inflation may adversely affect Vietnam’s export. Growing fuel prices and changes in international exchange rates are predicted to cause pressure on enterprises’ production inputs.
In particular, the openness of the country’s economy is relatively large, so fluctuations in the global economy will either directly or indirectly affect businesses’ production activities and people’s life, according to the GSO.
With flexible moves by the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities, along with people and businesses’ consensus, the Vietnamese economy will continue to be consolidated to sustain production and export.
Given this, a GDP growth rate of 7.5 - 8% in 2022 is completely achievable, Huong said.
Vietnam posted year-on-year growth of 8.83% in the first nine months of 2022, the highest nine-month level during 2011 - 2022. The economy expanded by 13.67% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.
This is an extremely positive result, beyond expectations and forecasts, the GSO noted./.