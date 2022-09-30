Business More efforts should be made to boost durian export Though the first batch of fresh durians officially exported to China received a warm welcome from local consumers, both sides need to outline measures to boost sustainable export of the fruit since it is currently selling for a lower price than those from Thailand and Malaysia.

Business Cotton Day Vietnam 2022 to return to HCM City Cotton Day Vietnam 2022, themed “Partner for Prosperity”, will return to Ho Chi Minh City on October 4 to provide networking opportunities for domestic and foreign firms in the garment supply chain.

Business M&As in Vietnam forecast to slow down in H2 2022 After seeing positive results in the first half of 2022, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities in Vietnam are forecast to slow down in the second half as investors become more conservative about several macro trends impacting the country’s economy, according to an analysis of M&A data by Ernst & Young (EY).

Business Agricultural sector urged to enhance use of by-products A large quantity of agricultural by-products is produced every year, but a majority of it is treated as waste and dumped or burned.