World Singapore, Malaysia postpone leaders’ annual meeting due to COVID-19 Foreign ministries of Singapore and Malaysia on May 2 said the 10th meeting between Prime Ministers of the two countries has been postponed to later this year due to COVID-19.

World Laos sees high jump in COVID-19 infections Laos recorded additional 112 new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours on May 2, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

World Solution to Myanmar issue can be worked out in “ASEAN way”: military spokesman A solution to the Myanmar issue can be worked out in the "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) way," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (SAC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

World Malaysia pilots IATA Travel Pass Malaysia Airlines will trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, involving passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27.