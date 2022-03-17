Zeit (Time) and other newspapers reported that foreign tourists only need to test negative for COVID-19 using RT-PCR method within 72 hours or rapid antigen test within 24 hours before departure.



Those who do not test before arriving in Vietnam must take a test within 24 hours and may leave their accommodations only if their results turn negative.



Stuttgart newspaper on the same day recommended tourists travel to Vietnam for a month-long bicycle ride across the country, which boasts diverse landscapes of forests, mountains, beaches and rice paddies. It also highlighted the Ho Chi Minh Trail, which is favoured by tourists opting for scooters or coaches./.

VNA