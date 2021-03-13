Business Third conference held to discuss sustainable development of Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked about a new strategic viewpoint involving eight “Gs” on the development of the Mekong Delta while chairing a conference in Can Tho city on March 13.

Business Analysts call for easing gold policies, cite changed circumstances With gold no longer being a speculative asset class or cash substitute, the Government should have a more reasonable policy for managing it, according to experts.

Business HCM City, RoK firm foster cooperation in smart urban building Ho Chi Minh City and Lotte Properties HCMC, owned by Lotte Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK), have agreed to enhance their cooperation, especially in smart urban building.