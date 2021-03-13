German, Vietnamese firms to jointly build water treatment plant in Long An
Germany’s Aone Deutschland AG and Vietnam’s AquaOne Corporation will cooperate in constructing the Vam Co Dong River Surface Water Treatment Plant in the southern province of Long An under a newly-signed agreement.
The project will provide clean water for production and daily life of local people, given that the Mekong Delta has been severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.
The framework agreement was signed in Leipzig city, the German state of Saschen, on March 12 by Aone Deutschland chairman Christophe Hug and AquaOne chairman Do Thi Kim Lien in the presence of Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung and Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.
Speaking at the signing event, Mayor Jung highlighted the development of the relations between the two countries in various areas, such as culture, sports and economics, saying the deal signing translates the strategic partnership between the two countries into reality.
Ambassador Vu expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Germany in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig city in particular. With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which took effective last year, and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) which will enter into force in the near future, cooperation in economics, trade and investment between enterprises of the two sides will grow further, he said.
Lien said the Vam Co Dong River Surface Water Treatment Plant will apply advanced technologies in managing, operating and monitoring clean water production and supply.
Hug, meanwhile, said his corporation wants to share the latest technologies in water treatment with developing countries, in order to not only provide benefits for people but also fulfil its commitment to promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.
The water treatment plant will be built on an area of 71.5 hectares in Duc Hoa District, Long An at an estimated cost of nearly 5 trillion VND.
Its first phase is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023 with a designed capacity of 200,000 cu.m per day and night. The second phase, scheduled to finish by 2025, will have a capacity of 300,000 cu.m per day and night. Its total capacity can reach 1.2 million cu.m per day and night once all stages of investment completed./.