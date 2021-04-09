Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province

As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.
  • Located in Cu Lao village, Hung Hoi commune, Vinh Loi district, the pagoda was built in 1860 and renovated in 2001. Ghositaram has the typical architecture of a Khmer pagoda, consisting of a central chamber, a vihara, an auditorium, a tower, a school, and the monks’ residence. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The Pagoda’s roof contains several layers overlaying each other, forming a sharp top similar to that of a tower.        (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Time has created an august and antiquity atmosphere in the pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Inside the central chamber (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Lacquered pillars with sophisticated patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Statues of scared animals at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Exquisite patterns and reliefs at Ghositaram pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A relief tells the life of Buddha (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A gong at Ghositaram pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

