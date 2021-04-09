Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province
Located in Cu Lao village, Hung Hoi commune, Vinh Loi district, the pagoda was built in 1860 and renovated in 2001. Ghositaram has the typical architecture of a Khmer pagoda, consisting of a central chamber, a vihara, an auditorium, a tower, a school, and the monks’ residence. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Pagoda’s roof contains several layers overlaying each other, forming a sharp top similar to that of a tower. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Time has created an august and antiquity atmosphere in the pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside the central chamber (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lacquered pillars with sophisticated patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Statues of scared animals at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Exquisite patterns and reliefs at Ghositaram pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A relief tells the life of Buddha (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A gong at Ghositaram pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)