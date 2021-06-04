Gia Lai approves 500MW solar power project
The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has issued a decision approving the investment plan for the KN IaLy - Gia Lai solar power project, which has total investment of over 9.55 trillion VND (412.27 million USD).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The project covers 533 hectares of water surface of Ia Ly hydropower reservoir and 5 hectares of land in Ia Ly commune, Chu Pah district with careful design to avoid impacts on farming and tourism activities as well as local waterway traffic system and the operations of Ia Ly hydropower plant.
Work on the KN IaLy - Gia Lai solar power project, which has a designed capacity of 500MW, will begin in the second quarter in 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Its operation duration is 50 years.
Gia Lai currently has two operating solar plants worth over 1.5 trillion VND with total capacity of 84MWp, along with two approved projects with total capacity of 74MWp. Additional five projects have also been added to the province’s planning with combined capacity of 654MWp.
The provincial People’s Committee has proposed adding 10 other solar power projects with total capacity of 1,125 MWp to the planning. Meanwhile, it has allowed the conducting of surveys for 25 projects with estimated capacity of 4,563MWp./.